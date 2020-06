29458 BLUEWATER

Amenities

PRIVATE GATED OCEAN VIEW DETACHED GUEST HOUSE FOR LEASE. HOME HAS IT'S OWN ENTRANCE, KITCHEN, 2 BATHROOMS (1 INTERIOR, 1 EXTERIOR), PATIO, STONE FINISHES, POLISHED CEMENT FLOORS, LIVING ROOM WITH CATHEDRAL CEILINGS AND BEAUTIFUL OCEAN VIEWS! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY. MAIN HOUSE BEING RENTED SEPARATELY, PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. NO SMOKING. ENTIRE PROPERTY IS LISTED FOR SALE. OWNERS WILL NEED ACCESS WITH A 24 HOUR NOTICE TO SHOW.SUMMER MONTHS (JULY & AUG) TO BE $6500 PER MONTH.AVAILABLE FEB 2020.