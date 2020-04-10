26168 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

Everything you need to move-in today. Three bedroom plus sleeping loft. Two and half bath. Very clean and user friendly oceanfront property with two ocean front decks. Everything you need ready just in time for Summer. Stunning private, sandy beachfront condominium located in central Malibu, boasting sweeping, ocean views of the coastline. The home features an open floor plan with a spacious living area. Additional features include marble floors, custom hand carved doorways, custom lighting throughout, fireplace, beautiful common area with ample space for entertaining, two private parking spaces and private beach access. Long stretch of private dry beach just steps away Available seasonal, month-to-month or longer, $20K for July and August. Gated access and underground parking.