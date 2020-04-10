All apartments in Malibu
Malibu, CA
23910 DE VILLE Way
23910 DE VILLE Way

23910 De Ville Way · No Longer Available
Location

23910 De Ville Way, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Architectural chic remodel at its finest. Available now for long or short term. beautiful SE facing ocean and mountain views. Rarely does a home of this exceptional quality and design come available in this neighborhood. Newly remodeled with the highest standard of quality and furnishings. No expense was spared. Engineered English Oak hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Island, plenty of cabinets, storage, Calacatta counter tops, Open floor plan, fireplace with fire and ice chips, coffee and juice bar, 65' +/- curved smart TV with surround sound. Ocean and city light views, mesmerizing mountain views, Beautiful master suite with custom walk in closet, dual vanity in bath, free standing tub, electric blinds and black out shades in bedrooms, Second bedroom has custom bed, custom closet's, TV's in all rooms.. Heated pool, spa, changing rooms and sauna. Walk to the new Whole Foods, Cross Creek Country Mart, beach, hiking trails. Pet friendly. call LA #2 for all showings and inquiries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23910 DE VILLE Way have any available units?
23910 DE VILLE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 23910 DE VILLE Way have?
Some of 23910 DE VILLE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23910 DE VILLE Way currently offering any rent specials?
23910 DE VILLE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23910 DE VILLE Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 23910 DE VILLE Way is pet friendly.
Does 23910 DE VILLE Way offer parking?
Yes, 23910 DE VILLE Way offers parking.
Does 23910 DE VILLE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23910 DE VILLE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23910 DE VILLE Way have a pool?
Yes, 23910 DE VILLE Way has a pool.
Does 23910 DE VILLE Way have accessible units?
No, 23910 DE VILLE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 23910 DE VILLE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23910 DE VILLE Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 23910 DE VILLE Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 23910 DE VILLE Way does not have units with air conditioning.
