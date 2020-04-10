23910 DE VILLE Way

Amenities

Architectural chic remodel at its finest. Available now for long or short term. beautiful SE facing ocean and mountain views. Rarely does a home of this exceptional quality and design come available in this neighborhood. Newly remodeled with the highest standard of quality and furnishings. No expense was spared. Engineered English Oak hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with Island, plenty of cabinets, storage, Calacatta counter tops, Open floor plan, fireplace with fire and ice chips, coffee and juice bar, 65' +/- curved smart TV with surround sound. Ocean and city light views, mesmerizing mountain views, Beautiful master suite with custom walk in closet, dual vanity in bath, free standing tub, electric blinds and black out shades in bedrooms, Second bedroom has custom bed, custom closet's, TV's in all rooms.. Heated pool, spa, changing rooms and sauna. Walk to the new Whole Foods, Cross Creek Country Mart, beach, hiking trails. Pet friendly. call LA #2 for all showings and inquiries.