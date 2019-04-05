22223 CARBON MESA Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court

Gated and private three and a half acre ocean view knoll top retreat. Excellent close in location offering easy access to central Malibu and the Westside. Comfortable and open 4,000 sq. ft. Contemporary design with swimming pool, tennis court and gym. Surrounded by nature and multi million dollar estates. Stunning panoramic views in every direction, including ocean, mountains and city lights. Recently renovated with a light and breezy open floor plan, stainless steel industrial grade kitchen, new hardwood floors, plenty of bedrooms, baths and ample parking. A very tranquil and very private location with beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces - perfect for a private family compound, retreat or artist's getaway.