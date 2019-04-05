All apartments in Malibu
22223 CARBON MESA Road
Last updated April 5 2019 at 2:07 AM

22223 CARBON MESA Road

22223 Carbon Mesa Road · No Longer Available
Location

22223 Carbon Mesa Road, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Gated and private three and a half acre ocean view knoll top retreat. Excellent close in location offering easy access to central Malibu and the Westside. Comfortable and open 4,000 sq. ft. Contemporary design with swimming pool, tennis court and gym. Surrounded by nature and multi million dollar estates. Stunning panoramic views in every direction, including ocean, mountains and city lights. Recently renovated with a light and breezy open floor plan, stainless steel industrial grade kitchen, new hardwood floors, plenty of bedrooms, baths and ample parking. A very tranquil and very private location with beautiful indoor and outdoor spaces - perfect for a private family compound, retreat or artist's getaway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22223 CARBON MESA Road have any available units?
22223 CARBON MESA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 22223 CARBON MESA Road have?
Some of 22223 CARBON MESA Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22223 CARBON MESA Road currently offering any rent specials?
22223 CARBON MESA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22223 CARBON MESA Road pet-friendly?
No, 22223 CARBON MESA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22223 CARBON MESA Road offer parking?
Yes, 22223 CARBON MESA Road offers parking.
Does 22223 CARBON MESA Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22223 CARBON MESA Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22223 CARBON MESA Road have a pool?
Yes, 22223 CARBON MESA Road has a pool.
Does 22223 CARBON MESA Road have accessible units?
No, 22223 CARBON MESA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 22223 CARBON MESA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22223 CARBON MESA Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 22223 CARBON MESA Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 22223 CARBON MESA Road does not have units with air conditioning.
