All apartments in Malibu
Find more places like 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Malibu, CA
/
22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway

22065 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Malibu
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

22065 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu, CA 90265
Eastern Malibu

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
elevator
hot tub
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
hot tub
Located directly across the street from Carbon Beach coastal access point on a beautifully landscaped three-acre gated property. Newer construction 3 BR / 3.5 Bath townhome has 5,000 SF of living, terrace, and garage space with panoramic coastline views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume. Highlights include private elevator, dual private two-car garages (for side-by-side parking of four cars), and 489 SF private roof deck with Ipe parquet decking, eight-person Jacuzzi spa, and gas fireplace. NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! Opulent 3,207 SF interior has 10 to 11-foot ceilings and satin walnut flooring throughout. First floor: Open-plan great room with generous living, dining, and breakfast areas, chef-quality kitchen (Bertazzoni range & white Italian marble countertops), and full-width terrace with ocean views. Second floor: 3 Bedrooms, each with "en-suite" bathrooms. Master bedroom has ocean-view terrace and master bath with soaking tub, steam shower and dressing area. VISIT CARBON-BEACH.COM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway have any available units?
22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Malibu, CA.
What amenities does 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway have?
Some of 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway currently offering any rent specials?
22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway pet-friendly?
No, 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Malibu.
Does 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway offer parking?
Yes, 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway offers parking.
Does 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway have a pool?
No, 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have a pool.
Does 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway have accessible units?
No, 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have accessible units.
Does 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with dishwashers?
No, 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway have units with air conditioning?
No, 22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Malibu 1 BedroomsMalibu 2 Bedrooms
Malibu 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMalibu Apartments with Garage
Malibu Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAOxnard, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CADowney, CA
Simi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CARolling Hills Estates, CADuarte, CAEl Segundo, CAOjai, CAEast Los Angeles, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts