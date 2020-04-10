22065 PACIFIC COAST Highway

Amenities

patio / balcony garage elevator hot tub fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range Property Amenities elevator parking garage hot tub

Located directly across the street from Carbon Beach coastal access point on a beautifully landscaped three-acre gated property. Newer construction 3 BR / 3.5 Bath townhome has 5,000 SF of living, terrace, and garage space with panoramic coastline views from Palos Verdes to Point Dume. Highlights include private elevator, dual private two-car garages (for side-by-side parking of four cars), and 489 SF private roof deck with Ipe parquet decking, eight-person Jacuzzi spa, and gas fireplace. NEVER BEEN LIVED IN! Opulent 3,207 SF interior has 10 to 11-foot ceilings and satin walnut flooring throughout. First floor: Open-plan great room with generous living, dining, and breakfast areas, chef-quality kitchen (Bertazzoni range & white Italian marble countertops), and full-width terrace with ocean views. Second floor: 3 Bedrooms, each with "en-suite" bathrooms. Master bedroom has ocean-view terrace and master bath with soaking tub, steam shower and dressing area. VISIT CARBON-BEACH.COM.