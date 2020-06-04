All apartments in Los Angeles
9219 South SAN PEDRO Street
Last updated June 20 2019 at 2:12 PM

9219 South SAN PEDRO Street

9219 South San Pedro Street · No Longer Available
Location

9219 South San Pedro Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street have any available units?
9219 South SAN PEDRO Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street currently offering any rent specials?
9219 South SAN PEDRO Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street pet-friendly?
No, 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street offer parking?
Yes, 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street offers parking.
Does 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street have a pool?
No, 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street does not have a pool.
Does 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street have accessible units?
No, 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9219 South SAN PEDRO Street does not have units with air conditioning.
