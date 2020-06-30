Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
871 North HOOVER Street
Last updated September 19 2019 at 3:10 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
871 North HOOVER Street
871 Hoover Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
871 Hoover Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious upper unit. An Adorable one bedroom in the heart of Silver Lake and close to cool and trendy spots. Hardwood floor through out.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 871 North HOOVER Street have any available units?
871 North HOOVER Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 871 North HOOVER Street have?
Some of 871 North HOOVER Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 871 North HOOVER Street currently offering any rent specials?
871 North HOOVER Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 871 North HOOVER Street pet-friendly?
No, 871 North HOOVER Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 871 North HOOVER Street offer parking?
Yes, 871 North HOOVER Street offers parking.
Does 871 North HOOVER Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 871 North HOOVER Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 871 North HOOVER Street have a pool?
No, 871 North HOOVER Street does not have a pool.
Does 871 North HOOVER Street have accessible units?
No, 871 North HOOVER Street does not have accessible units.
Does 871 North HOOVER Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 871 North HOOVER Street has units with dishwashers.
