Los Angeles, CA
7540 Lindley Avenue
Last updated December 6 2019 at 7:57 PM

7540 Lindley Avenue

7540 Lindley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7540 Lindley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda

Amenities

new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW BUILD, Newly remodeled, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, two car garage. Close to entertainment, restaurants & shops. This is a back house so there is a two bedroom home in front of you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7540 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
7540 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 7540 Lindley Avenue have?
Some of 7540 Lindley Avenue's amenities include new construction, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7540 Lindley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7540 Lindley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7540 Lindley Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7540 Lindley Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 7540 Lindley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 7540 Lindley Avenue offers parking.
Does 7540 Lindley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7540 Lindley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7540 Lindley Avenue have a pool?
No, 7540 Lindley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7540 Lindley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7540 Lindley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7540 Lindley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7540 Lindley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

