BRAND NEW BUILD, Newly remodeled, fresh paint, stainless steel appliances, two car garage. Close to entertainment, restaurants & shops. This is a back house so there is a two bedroom home in front of you.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7540 Lindley Avenue have any available units?
7540 Lindley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.