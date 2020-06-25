Rent Calculator
7257 Mason Ave,
7257 Mason Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
7257 Mason Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4 BR 2 BA House - Nice 4 BR 2 Bathrooms house One Block Light Rail Station:
nicely remodeled and ready for immediate move in
Close to schools , transportation and shopping
(RLNE4797308)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7257 Mason Ave, have any available units?
7257 Mason Ave, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 7257 Mason Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
7257 Mason Ave, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7257 Mason Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 7257 Mason Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 7257 Mason Ave, offer parking?
No, 7257 Mason Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 7257 Mason Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7257 Mason Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7257 Mason Ave, have a pool?
No, 7257 Mason Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 7257 Mason Ave, have accessible units?
No, 7257 Mason Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 7257 Mason Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 7257 Mason Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7257 Mason Ave, have units with air conditioning?
No, 7257 Mason Ave, does not have units with air conditioning.
