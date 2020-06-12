Rent Calculator
6743 Sylmar Avenue
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:27 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6743 Sylmar Avenue
6743 Sylmar Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6743 Sylmar Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys
Amenities
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
Please call Listing Agent Stephen Leung at (626)664-4833 for details and for shoring.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6743 Sylmar Avenue have any available units?
6743 Sylmar Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6743 Sylmar Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6743 Sylmar Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6743 Sylmar Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6743 Sylmar Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6743 Sylmar Avenue offer parking?
No, 6743 Sylmar Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6743 Sylmar Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6743 Sylmar Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6743 Sylmar Avenue have a pool?
No, 6743 Sylmar Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6743 Sylmar Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6743 Sylmar Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6743 Sylmar Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6743 Sylmar Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6743 Sylmar Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6743 Sylmar Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
