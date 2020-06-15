Rent Calculator
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:58 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6648 Rhea Ave
6648 Rhea Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
6648 Rhea Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91335
Reseda
Amenities
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful landscaping with waterfall. Lots of orange and lemon trees. Close to shopping centers and restaurants. Nice kitchen. Two car garage with remote opener. Its a must see
(RLNE5621497)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6648 Rhea Ave have any available units?
6648 Rhea Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6648 Rhea Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6648 Rhea Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6648 Rhea Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6648 Rhea Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6648 Rhea Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6648 Rhea Ave offers parking.
Does 6648 Rhea Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6648 Rhea Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6648 Rhea Ave have a pool?
No, 6648 Rhea Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6648 Rhea Ave have accessible units?
No, 6648 Rhea Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6648 Rhea Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6648 Rhea Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6648 Rhea Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6648 Rhea Ave has units with air conditioning.
