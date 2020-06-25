All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 11 2019 at 2:05 PM

650 MALTMAN Avenue

650 Maltman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

650 Maltman Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This fantastic and spacious upper floor one bedroom apartment includes a formal living and dining room, large kitchen and breakfast alcove with separate area for full size stackable washer/gas dryer (tenant to provide), ample closets and storage, and a large bedroom and bathroom at the rear of the unit. Very bright with city views to the Hollywood sign. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile in kitchen and bath. Centralized AC and Heat. Newer copper plumbing, individual Hot Water on Demand, fully rewired. This property exudes old world charm, with French windows, arches and tray ceilings. Detached small garage at rear (ideal for storage) with room to park 1 car in front of garage off street. Close to everything that makes Silverlake a great place to live.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 MALTMAN Avenue have any available units?
650 MALTMAN Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 650 MALTMAN Avenue have?
Some of 650 MALTMAN Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 MALTMAN Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
650 MALTMAN Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 MALTMAN Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 650 MALTMAN Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 650 MALTMAN Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 650 MALTMAN Avenue offers parking.
Does 650 MALTMAN Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 650 MALTMAN Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 MALTMAN Avenue have a pool?
No, 650 MALTMAN Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 650 MALTMAN Avenue have accessible units?
No, 650 MALTMAN Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 650 MALTMAN Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 650 MALTMAN Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
