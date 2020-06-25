650 MALTMAN Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This fantastic and spacious upper floor one bedroom apartment includes a formal living and dining room, large kitchen and breakfast alcove with separate area for full size stackable washer/gas dryer (tenant to provide), ample closets and storage, and a large bedroom and bathroom at the rear of the unit. Very bright with city views to the Hollywood sign. Hardwood floors throughout. Tile in kitchen and bath. Centralized AC and Heat. Newer copper plumbing, individual Hot Water on Demand, fully rewired. This property exudes old world charm, with French windows, arches and tray ceilings. Detached small garage at rear (ideal for storage) with room to park 1 car in front of garage off street. Close to everything that makes Silverlake a great place to live.