Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
6421 S Victoria Av.
Last updated November 2 2019 at 1:38 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6421 S Victoria Av.
6421 South Victoria Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6421 South Victoria Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious Remodeled 3 Bedroom apartment in a very nice area of Los Angeles close to everything. Apartment complex is well secured with Remote control Gates and Security camaras system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6421 S Victoria Av. have any available units?
6421 S Victoria Av. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 6421 S Victoria Av. currently offering any rent specials?
6421 S Victoria Av. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 S Victoria Av. pet-friendly?
No, 6421 S Victoria Av. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 6421 S Victoria Av. offer parking?
No, 6421 S Victoria Av. does not offer parking.
Does 6421 S Victoria Av. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 S Victoria Av. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 S Victoria Av. have a pool?
No, 6421 S Victoria Av. does not have a pool.
Does 6421 S Victoria Av. have accessible units?
No, 6421 S Victoria Av. does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 S Victoria Av. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6421 S Victoria Av. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 S Victoria Av. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 S Victoria Av. does not have units with air conditioning.
