Last updated July 20 2019 at 4:06 PM

6300 Hollywood Boulevard

6300 Hollywood Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

6300 Hollywood Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Hollywood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6300 Hollywood Boulevard have any available units?
6300 Hollywood Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 6300 Hollywood Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6300 Hollywood Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6300 Hollywood Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6300 Hollywood Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 6300 Hollywood Boulevard offer parking?
No, 6300 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 6300 Hollywood Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6300 Hollywood Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6300 Hollywood Boulevard have a pool?
No, 6300 Hollywood Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 6300 Hollywood Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6300 Hollywood Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6300 Hollywood Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6300 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6300 Hollywood Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6300 Hollywood Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

