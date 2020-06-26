All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

524 w 50th Street

524 W 50th St · No Longer Available
Location

524 W 50th St, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Amazing 3 Bedroom 1 bathroom Unit with 2 car garage - Beautifully remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom includes a gated property and a covered garage for 2 cars . This is an amazing opportunity to move to a brand new unit. New appliances, all stainless, Air conditioning and a confortable bathroom! Stone counter tops, new floors you name it, this unit has it all. The best in the neighborhood by far.
Price subjected to availability. Require Fair credit score. Require proof of income. No Smoking.

(RLNE4947384)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 w 50th Street have any available units?
524 w 50th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 w 50th Street have?
Some of 524 w 50th Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 w 50th Street currently offering any rent specials?
524 w 50th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 w 50th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 w 50th Street is pet friendly.
Does 524 w 50th Street offer parking?
Yes, 524 w 50th Street offers parking.
Does 524 w 50th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 w 50th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 w 50th Street have a pool?
No, 524 w 50th Street does not have a pool.
Does 524 w 50th Street have accessible units?
No, 524 w 50th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 524 w 50th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 w 50th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
