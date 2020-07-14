Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator Property Amenities pool lobby cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

The apartments at 501 Mariposa are conveniently located in the trendy Koreatown neighborhood of LA. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's hottest bars and restaurants, best shopping destinations and public transportation. Have a bite and people watch at hottest lobby bar in The Line Hotel, experience the city's best Karaoke at Shrine or grab drinks at Korea Town's best Gastropub, Biergarten.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in LA in our newly renovated apartments, and live where you love with Local by Laramar at 501 Mariposa.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates