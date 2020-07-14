All apartments in Los Angeles
501 Mariposa
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

501 Mariposa

Open Now until 6pm
501 South Mariposa Avenue · (334) 544-1667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

501 South Mariposa Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 206 · Avail. now

$2,008

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 501 Mariposa.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The apartments at 501 Mariposa are conveniently located in the trendy Koreatown neighborhood of LA. This community is within walking distance of some of LA's hottest bars and restaurants, best shopping destinations and public transportation. Have a bite and people watch at hottest lobby bar in The Line Hotel, experience the city's best Karaoke at Shrine or grab drinks at Korea Town's best Gastropub, Biergarten.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in LA in our newly renovated apartments, and live where you love with Local by Laramar at 501 Mariposa.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Mariposa have any available units?
501 Mariposa has 2 units available starting at $2,008 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Mariposa have?
Some of 501 Mariposa's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Mariposa currently offering any rent specials?
501 Mariposa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Mariposa pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Mariposa is pet friendly.
Does 501 Mariposa offer parking?
No, 501 Mariposa does not offer parking.
Does 501 Mariposa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Mariposa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Mariposa have a pool?
Yes, 501 Mariposa has a pool.
Does 501 Mariposa have accessible units?
No, 501 Mariposa does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Mariposa have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Mariposa does not have units with dishwashers.
