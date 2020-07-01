Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4901 N Figueroa St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4901 N Figueroa St
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4901 N Figueroa St
4901 North Figueroa Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4901 North Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Prime Highland Park, Art Deco Gem!
Hardwood floors throughout!
Updated Kitchen and bathroom
(RLNE3185066)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4901 N Figueroa St have any available units?
4901 N Figueroa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4901 N Figueroa St have?
Some of 4901 N Figueroa St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4901 N Figueroa St currently offering any rent specials?
4901 N Figueroa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 N Figueroa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4901 N Figueroa St is pet friendly.
Does 4901 N Figueroa St offer parking?
Yes, 4901 N Figueroa St offers parking.
Does 4901 N Figueroa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4901 N Figueroa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 N Figueroa St have a pool?
No, 4901 N Figueroa St does not have a pool.
Does 4901 N Figueroa St have accessible units?
No, 4901 N Figueroa St does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 N Figueroa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4901 N Figueroa St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palazzo East
348 S. Hauser Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036
eaves Los Feliz
3100 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Union Lofts
325 W 8th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Verse Hollywood
1530 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
3838 by CLG
3838 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Burbank Village Apartments
12244 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91607
BROADWAY PALACE APARTMENTS
928 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avalon Venice On Rose
512 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College