4461 Stern Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities alarm system pool bbq/grill hot tub

Welcome to this beautifully remodeled and fully furnished home located in prime Sherman Oaks just steps away from great restaurants and shops on Ventura Blvd., Westfield Mall, Trader Joe’s and Ralphs. This spectacular two story, 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom, private and gated home features high ceilings, dark hardwood floors, LED recessed lighting throughout, designer kitchen with Caesar Stone counters, center island, custom cabinets, and built-in stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge. The formal living room with soaring high ceilings and gas fireplace, provides a focal point for the residence. The adjacent formal dining room opens to the kitchen and connects to the bright and spacious family room. A beautiful stairway leads up to 3 bedrooms plus an over-sized Master suite with breathtaking walk-in closet, fireplace and balcony, it’s like a dream! The master bathroom features dual sinks, steam shower and Jacuzzi tub! Private resort styled backyard featuring a sparkling, salt water system pool, spa and waterfall with built-in BBQ area equipped with a sink, fridge and marbled counter top is just perfect for entertaining. Notable features include fully integrated alarm system, 8 HD video surveillance cameras, and indoor/outdoor surround sound system. Brand new furniture throughout the house and a thermostats on each floor. Short term or long term lease negotiable.