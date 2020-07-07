All apartments in Los Angeles
435 Detroit Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

435 Detroit Street

435 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Location

435 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $2,570* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $2,790* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $2,830* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $2,860/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this pretty Mid-Wilshire furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and spacious living room with great balcony views. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer!(ID #LAX79)

Designed With You In Mind

As with any Blueground apartment, youll find a thoughtfully designed space complete with beautiful furniture and a fully-equipped kitchen in this one-bedroom property. And, thanks to our superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and towels, you can relax knowing youll always feel comfortably at home. When youre ready for some fun, you can take in the Los Angeles vibes or bring the entertainment to you with the premium wireless speaker or smart TV. This apartment also offers in-floor laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements
-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-24/7 Security
-In-Floor Laundry
-Pet Friendly
-Indoor Parking
-Roof Deck
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

A Few Things To Note

-This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
-Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
-Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

