Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

4175 Murietta

4175 Murietta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4175 Murietta Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location in Sherman Oaks south of Ventura Blvd. freshly painted inside and outside beautiful back yard, two large bedrooms, two-car detached garage, Hardwood floors through the house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4175 Murietta have any available units?
4175 Murietta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4175 Murietta currently offering any rent specials?
4175 Murietta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4175 Murietta pet-friendly?
No, 4175 Murietta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4175 Murietta offer parking?
Yes, 4175 Murietta offers parking.
Does 4175 Murietta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4175 Murietta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4175 Murietta have a pool?
No, 4175 Murietta does not have a pool.
Does 4175 Murietta have accessible units?
No, 4175 Murietta does not have accessible units.
Does 4175 Murietta have units with dishwashers?
No, 4175 Murietta does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4175 Murietta have units with air conditioning?
No, 4175 Murietta does not have units with air conditioning.
