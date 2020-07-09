337 E 56th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking new construction

Be the first to live in this completely new home situated within an amazing South LA location! This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 1 bonus room, 1750 sq.ft. detached single family home will be perfect for you and your family! When you walk inside, you are welcomed by an open floor plan with a livingroom and a kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with cabinets for ample storage space and it is open to the living room. In addition, there is one bedroom, one bathroom, and a bonus room on the main floor. The home comes with a designated laundry space for washer and dryer for your convenience. The upper floor includes 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 1 master bedroom with a master bathroom.



This location is amazing for schools, leisure, and commute! The home is situated right in the middle and within walking distances of all 3 local schools - Estrella Elementary School, Los Angeles Academy Middle School, and Dr. Maya Angelou Community High School. For leisure, you are in short walking distance to nearby South Los Angeles Wetlands Park and South Park Recreation Center. Close proximity to highway 110 and the central LA location allow for easy commute. Section 8 voucher tenants are welcomed to apply!