3311 SHELBY Drive

LOCATION & VIEWS!! Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Cheviot Hills. Nestled on a hillside in an array of trees and greenery that gives the home privacy. Floor to ceiling windows throughout the living & dinning room showcasing the city and treeline view. Updated kitchen w/ Viking stove & Hood, Stainless steel Refrigerator & Dishwasher. High pitched ceilings throughout each bedroom. Large En-suite Master with tall windows and private patio allow all the natural lighting. Close proximity to Beverly Hills, the new Century City Mall and Santa Monica Freeway.