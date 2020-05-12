All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 3311 SHELBY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
3311 SHELBY Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3311 SHELBY Drive

3311 Shelby Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3311 Shelby Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90034
Cheviot Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION & VIEWS!! Beautifully Remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Cheviot Hills. Nestled on a hillside in an array of trees and greenery that gives the home privacy. Floor to ceiling windows throughout the living & dinning room showcasing the city and treeline view. Updated kitchen w/ Viking stove & Hood, Stainless steel Refrigerator & Dishwasher. High pitched ceilings throughout each bedroom. Large En-suite Master with tall windows and private patio allow all the natural lighting. Close proximity to Beverly Hills, the new Century City Mall and Santa Monica Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3311 SHELBY Drive have any available units?
3311 SHELBY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3311 SHELBY Drive have?
Some of 3311 SHELBY Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3311 SHELBY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3311 SHELBY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3311 SHELBY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3311 SHELBY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 3311 SHELBY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3311 SHELBY Drive offers parking.
Does 3311 SHELBY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3311 SHELBY Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3311 SHELBY Drive have a pool?
No, 3311 SHELBY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3311 SHELBY Drive have accessible units?
No, 3311 SHELBY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3311 SHELBY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3311 SHELBY Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westside on Bundy
1661 S Bundy Dr
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
Wilshire Margot
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
Symmetry
19535 West Nordhoff St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College