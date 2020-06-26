All apartments in Los Angeles
305 Sepulveda Blvd

305 North Sepulveda Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

305 North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Bel Air-Beverly Crest

Amenities

The Westside has a new edge. Village Bel Air is the ultimate destination for prestige living. Our new one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent in West Los Angeles are impressive which can be said without the slightest exaggeration. This high-end, boutique hotel inspired community includes a fitness center, private clubhouse, lush courtyard with tranquil reflection pool, outdoor fireplace and subterranean parking. We couldnt ask for a better location. Bel Air is adjacent to Westwood and Brentwood, which keeps you stylish and social with signature shopping and dining.

Fine finishes, high ceilings and designer fixtures are just some of the details weve included for the best in-home experience imaginable. Its the Westside after all, and nothing else will do. Enjoy quartz countertops, a stainless steel appliance package and much more. We urge you to visit and experience it for yourself, call to schedule your appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Sepulveda Blvd have any available units?
305 Sepulveda Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 Sepulveda Blvd have?
Some of 305 Sepulveda Blvd's amenities include parking, stainless steel, and gym.
Is 305 Sepulveda Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
305 Sepulveda Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Sepulveda Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 305 Sepulveda Blvd is not pet friendly.
Does 305 Sepulveda Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 305 Sepulveda Blvd offers parking.
Does 305 Sepulveda Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Sepulveda Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Sepulveda Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 305 Sepulveda Blvd has a pool.
Does 305 Sepulveda Blvd have accessible units?
No, 305 Sepulveda Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Sepulveda Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 Sepulveda Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
