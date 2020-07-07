Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 249 S Harvard Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
249 S Harvard Blvd
Last updated June 9 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
249 S Harvard Blvd
249 South Harvard Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
249 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice building large singles parking. 24 manager very nice ready to move in nice neighbor hood.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have any available units?
249 S Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 249 S Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
249 S Harvard Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 S Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 S Harvard Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 249 S Harvard Blvd offers parking.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College