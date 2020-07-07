All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 249 S Harvard Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
249 S Harvard Blvd
Last updated June 9 2019 at 7:13 AM

249 S Harvard Blvd

249 South Harvard Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

249 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice building large singles parking. 24 manager very nice ready to move in nice neighbor hood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have any available units?
249 S Harvard Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 249 S Harvard Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
249 S Harvard Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 S Harvard Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 249 S Harvard Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 249 S Harvard Blvd offers parking.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have a pool?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have accessible units?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 S Harvard Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 S Harvard Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eton Warner
6701 Eton Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Chase Knolls
13401 Riverside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The CitiZen at Virgil Village
4150 Marathon St
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Pacific Rose Apartments
10705 Rose Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90034
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Kingsley Court
1345 North Kingsley Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College