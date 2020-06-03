All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated May 11 2019 at 10:46 AM

2420 Hercules Drive

2420 N Hercules Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2420 N Hercules Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Panoramic Views From Mt Olympus Gem! - World class views from this Mt Olympus gem! Dramatic entry with accented staircase, marble floors, formal living room, formal dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Large open kitchen with center island, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. Generous bedrooms including a master suite with walk-in closet and bath with soaking tub and steam shower. Huge outdoor area perfect for entertaining with pool, spa, surround sound speakers and incredible views of SF Valley, DTLA, Hollywood sign and surrounding mountains.

(RLNE4694176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2420 Hercules Drive have any available units?
2420 Hercules Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2420 Hercules Drive have?
Some of 2420 Hercules Drive's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2420 Hercules Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Hercules Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Hercules Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2420 Hercules Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2420 Hercules Drive offer parking?
No, 2420 Hercules Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Hercules Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Hercules Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Hercules Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2420 Hercules Drive has a pool.
Does 2420 Hercules Drive have accessible units?
No, 2420 Hercules Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Hercules Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Hercules Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
