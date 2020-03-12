22340 Gilmore Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities pool

BEAUTIFUL Modern Woodland Hills POOL home. COMPLETELY REMODELED from ground up. 4 bed 3.5 baths. SOLAR PANELS! Brand New: Kitchen, recessed lights throughout, wood-style tile flooring, paint, quartz counter tops throughout bathrooms, tiled bathroom, newly plastered pool, large living area, new windows and sliding doors, and much much more. MUST SEE to appreciate. Central AC/Heat. Updated water heater. Gargle walk in master closet and powder room. Underground safe included. Perfect for a family! Must see. Available June 1st. Washer Dryer included.