Los Angeles, CA
22340 Gilmore Street
Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:40 AM

22340 Gilmore Street

22340 Gilmore Street · No Longer Available
Location

22340 Gilmore Street, Los Angeles, CA 91303
Woodland Hills-Warner Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
BEAUTIFUL Modern Woodland Hills POOL home. COMPLETELY REMODELED from ground up. 4 bed 3.5 baths. SOLAR PANELS! Brand New: Kitchen, recessed lights throughout, wood-style tile flooring, paint, quartz counter tops throughout bathrooms, tiled bathroom, newly plastered pool, large living area, new windows and sliding doors, and much much more. MUST SEE to appreciate. Central AC/Heat. Updated water heater. Gargle walk in master closet and powder room. Underground safe included. Perfect for a family! Must see. Available June 1st. Washer Dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22340 Gilmore Street have any available units?
22340 Gilmore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 22340 Gilmore Street have?
Some of 22340 Gilmore Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22340 Gilmore Street currently offering any rent specials?
22340 Gilmore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22340 Gilmore Street pet-friendly?
No, 22340 Gilmore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 22340 Gilmore Street offer parking?
No, 22340 Gilmore Street does not offer parking.
Does 22340 Gilmore Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22340 Gilmore Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22340 Gilmore Street have a pool?
Yes, 22340 Gilmore Street has a pool.
Does 22340 Gilmore Street have accessible units?
No, 22340 Gilmore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22340 Gilmore Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22340 Gilmore Street does not have units with dishwashers.
