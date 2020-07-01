All apartments in Los Angeles
2066 GLENCOE Way
Last updated February 4 2020 at 6:02 AM

2066 GLENCOE Way

2066 Glencoe Way · No Longer Available
Location

2066 Glencoe Way, Los Angeles, CA 90068
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Furnished wonderful Hollywood Hills courtyard villa apartment. This is a lovely apartment in a 4 unit building built in 1925 with custom vintage details with views, architecture, ornate style, and oozing in Hollywood history. 2 bedroom and 1 bath home with everything you could possibly need. Truly a unique property and part of a 4 unit building with class. Accented with distinctive high ceilings, large windows, hills views, and extravagant 1920's architecture and elegance. According to folklore, the classic "The Sting" was written in one of the bedrooms. Close to the Hollywood Bowl. Don't miss this piece of Hollywood history. Easy to show.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2066 GLENCOE Way have any available units?
2066 GLENCOE Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2066 GLENCOE Way have?
Some of 2066 GLENCOE Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2066 GLENCOE Way currently offering any rent specials?
2066 GLENCOE Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2066 GLENCOE Way pet-friendly?
No, 2066 GLENCOE Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2066 GLENCOE Way offer parking?
Yes, 2066 GLENCOE Way offers parking.
Does 2066 GLENCOE Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2066 GLENCOE Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2066 GLENCOE Way have a pool?
No, 2066 GLENCOE Way does not have a pool.
Does 2066 GLENCOE Way have accessible units?
No, 2066 GLENCOE Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2066 GLENCOE Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2066 GLENCOE Way has units with dishwashers.

