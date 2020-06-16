Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2047 Lemoyne Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:10 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2047 Lemoyne Street
2047 Lemoyne Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2047 Lemoyne Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Bedroom for rent
I’m Echo Park Hills
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have any available units?
2047 Lemoyne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 2047 Lemoyne Street currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Lemoyne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Lemoyne Street pet-friendly?
No, 2047 Lemoyne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street offer parking?
No, 2047 Lemoyne Street does not offer parking.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2047 Lemoyne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have a pool?
No, 2047 Lemoyne Street does not have a pool.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have accessible units?
No, 2047 Lemoyne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 Lemoyne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2047 Lemoyne Street has units with air conditioning.
