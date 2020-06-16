All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 2047 Lemoyne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
2047 Lemoyne Street
Last updated June 5 2020 at 7:10 AM

2047 Lemoyne Street

2047 Lemoyne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Echo Park Elysian
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2047 Lemoyne Street, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Bedroom for rent
I’m Echo Park Hills

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have any available units?
2047 Lemoyne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2047 Lemoyne Street currently offering any rent specials?
2047 Lemoyne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2047 Lemoyne Street pet-friendly?
No, 2047 Lemoyne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street offer parking?
No, 2047 Lemoyne Street does not offer parking.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2047 Lemoyne Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have a pool?
No, 2047 Lemoyne Street does not have a pool.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have accessible units?
No, 2047 Lemoyne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2047 Lemoyne Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 2047 Lemoyne Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2047 Lemoyne Street has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Encino
16350 Ventura Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91436
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Alder
19401 Parthenia St
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Chelsea Court
500 N Rossmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91324
Medici
725 S Bixel St
Los Angeles, CA 90017
The Wellesley
1303 Wellesley Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90025

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College