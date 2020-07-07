2020 West 54th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Recently updated three bedroom with one car garage! Very nice interior upgrades include: recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, laminate flooring, in-unit washer/dryer hookups, dual pane windows, and more! The apartment will come with a new oven at move in. Water paid by landlord.



RENTAL CRITERIA: City vouchers accepted as income. Gross income 3x rent, 600+ credit scores, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.



TO VIEW APARTMENT: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 to schedule a viewing.



APPLICATION: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 for an application, application fee is $40 per completed application.



**This apartment does accept section 8 vouchers**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.