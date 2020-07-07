All apartments in Los Angeles
2020 West 54th Street
Last updated May 30 2019 at 1:53 AM

2020 West 54th Street

2020 West 54th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2020 West 54th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Recently updated three bedroom with one car garage! Very nice interior upgrades include: recessed lighting, quartz counter tops, laminate flooring, in-unit washer/dryer hookups, dual pane windows, and more! The apartment will come with a new oven at move in. Water paid by landlord.

RENTAL CRITERIA: City vouchers accepted as income. Gross income 3x rent, 600+ credit scores, no pets, no smoking, no past evictions.

TO VIEW APARTMENT: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 to schedule a viewing.

APPLICATION: Please text Daniel at (562) 316-0077 for an application, application fee is $40 per completed application.

**This apartment does accept section 8 vouchers**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 West 54th Street have any available units?
2020 West 54th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 West 54th Street have?
Some of 2020 West 54th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 West 54th Street currently offering any rent specials?
2020 West 54th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 West 54th Street pet-friendly?
No, 2020 West 54th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2020 West 54th Street offer parking?
Yes, 2020 West 54th Street offers parking.
Does 2020 West 54th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 West 54th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 West 54th Street have a pool?
No, 2020 West 54th Street does not have a pool.
Does 2020 West 54th Street have accessible units?
No, 2020 West 54th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 West 54th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 West 54th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

