Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

2001 Sheridan Street

2001 Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

2001 Sheridan Street, Los Angeles, CA 90033
Boyle Heights

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly remodeled duplex. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Granite countertop in kitchen and laminate floors.Unit has a Master Bedroom, new Roof, new AC,New Copper Plumbing,New Electrical,New Energy Efficient windows,New Paint, Recessed lighting

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2001 Sheridan Street have any available units?
2001 Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 2001 Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
2001 Sheridan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2001 Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
No, 2001 Sheridan Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 2001 Sheridan Street offer parking?
No, 2001 Sheridan Street does not offer parking.
Does 2001 Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2001 Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2001 Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 2001 Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 2001 Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 2001 Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2001 Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2001 Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2001 Sheridan Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2001 Sheridan Street has units with air conditioning.

