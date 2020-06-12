Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 19826 Bassett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
19826 Bassett Street
Last updated April 16 2019 at 1:56 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
19826 Bassett Street
19826 Bassett Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Winnetka
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
19826 Bassett Street, Los Angeles, CA 91306
Winnetka
Amenities
patio / balcony
new construction
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
new construction
Please Contact the listing agent Yael Arad for Showing instructions at 818-822-7475
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19826 Bassett Street have any available units?
19826 Bassett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 19826 Bassett Street currently offering any rent specials?
19826 Bassett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19826 Bassett Street pet-friendly?
No, 19826 Bassett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 19826 Bassett Street offer parking?
No, 19826 Bassett Street does not offer parking.
Does 19826 Bassett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19826 Bassett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19826 Bassett Street have a pool?
No, 19826 Bassett Street does not have a pool.
Does 19826 Bassett Street have accessible units?
No, 19826 Bassett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19826 Bassett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 19826 Bassett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19826 Bassett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19826 Bassett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The View
3460 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Next on Sixth
620 South Virgil Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Clarendon Woodland Hills
22121 Clarendon St
Los Angeles, CA 91364
Cobalt
10601 Washington Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College