Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:56 AM

1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS

1939 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1939 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90034
PICO

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have any available units?
1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS currently offering any rent specials?
1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS pet-friendly?
No, 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS offer parking?
Yes, 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does offer parking.
Does 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have a pool?
No, 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have a pool.
Does 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have accessible units?
No, 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have accessible units.
Does 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with dishwashers?
No, 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS have units with air conditioning?
No, 1939 S CRESCENT HEIGHTS does not have units with air conditioning.
