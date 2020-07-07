Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 1
1907 S. Figueroa Street
1907 Figueroa Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1907 Figueroa Street, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Downtown Los Angeles
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
House, 2 Car Garage, Front & backyard, Fruit trees,Laundry hook ups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1907 S. Figueroa Street have any available units?
1907 S. Figueroa Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1907 S. Figueroa Street currently offering any rent specials?
1907 S. Figueroa Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 S. Figueroa Street pet-friendly?
No, 1907 S. Figueroa Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1907 S. Figueroa Street offer parking?
Yes, 1907 S. Figueroa Street offers parking.
Does 1907 S. Figueroa Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1907 S. Figueroa Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 S. Figueroa Street have a pool?
No, 1907 S. Figueroa Street does not have a pool.
Does 1907 S. Figueroa Street have accessible units?
No, 1907 S. Figueroa Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 S. Figueroa Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1907 S. Figueroa Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1907 S. Figueroa Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1907 S. Figueroa Street does not have units with air conditioning.
