1840 Camden Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM

1840 Camden Avenue

1840 Camden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Upper unit, One bedroom with one full bathroom condo located in West LA. Closed to UCLA and Fwy 405.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

