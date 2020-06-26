Rent Calculator
1840 Camden Avenue
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:28 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1840 Camden Avenue
Location
1840 Camden Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westside
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Upper unit, One bedroom with one full bathroom condo located in West LA. Closed to UCLA and Fwy 405.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1840 Camden Avenue have any available units?
1840 Camden Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 1840 Camden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Camden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Camden Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Camden Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1840 Camden Avenue offer parking?
No, 1840 Camden Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1840 Camden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 Camden Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Camden Avenue have a pool?
No, 1840 Camden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Camden Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1840 Camden Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Camden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 Camden Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1840 Camden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1840 Camden Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
