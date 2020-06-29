Rent Calculator
151 W Vernon Avenue
Last updated September 27 2019 at 11:22 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
151 W Vernon Avenue
151 West Vernon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
151 West Vernon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Vernon-Main
Amenities
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
A Nice Home in DTLA. This home features tile throughout, stove/microwave, and simple layout. Come and take a look for yourselves and thanks for viewing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 151 W Vernon Avenue have any available units?
151 W Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 151 W Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
151 W Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 W Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 151 W Vernon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 151 W Vernon Avenue offer parking?
No, 151 W Vernon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 151 W Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 W Vernon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 W Vernon Avenue have a pool?
No, 151 W Vernon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 151 W Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 151 W Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 151 W Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 W Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151 W Vernon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 W Vernon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
