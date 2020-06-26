All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14001 Addison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14001 Addison Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 PM

14001 Addison Street

14001 Addison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14001 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14001 Addison Street have any available units?
14001 Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 14001 Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
14001 Addison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 14001 Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14001 Addison Street offer parking?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not offer parking.
Does 14001 Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 Addison Street have a pool?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 14001 Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14001 Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14001 Addison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venice Beach
29 Navy Street
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Metro 417
417 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
3754 South Sepulveda
3754 Sepulveda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Northview-Southview Apartments
8111 Reseda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91335
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1000 Grand by Windsor
1000 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College