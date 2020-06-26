Rent Calculator
14001 Addison Street
Last updated June 23 2019 at 2:14 PM
14001 Addison Street
14001 Addison Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
14001 Addison Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
dishwasher
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14001 Addison Street have any available units?
14001 Addison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 14001 Addison Street currently offering any rent specials?
14001 Addison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14001 Addison Street pet-friendly?
No, 14001 Addison Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 14001 Addison Street offer parking?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not offer parking.
Does 14001 Addison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14001 Addison Street have a pool?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not have a pool.
Does 14001 Addison Street have accessible units?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14001 Addison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14001 Addison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14001 Addison Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14001 Addison Street does not have units with air conditioning.
