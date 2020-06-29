All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd

1241 South Crescent Heights Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1241 South Crescent Heights Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90035
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Gorgeous Apartment, Washer Dryer, Wood Flr - Property Id: 131078

1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd Los Angeles CA 90035 (Near Pico )

Gorgeous 4 unit Building
UNFURNISHED Bright Spacious Rear Upper 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment for lease
12 months lease required
Wood Floor Throughout
Washer Dryer in unit
Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher
High Ceilings
1 Car Garage Parking
Water and Trash included
will consider one small pet with additional deposit
Security deposit $2700 on approved credit

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131078
Property Id 131078

(RLNE5374480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have any available units?
1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have?
Some of 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd offers parking.
Does 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have a pool?
No, 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mar Vista Lofts
3992 S Inglewood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90056
The Encore
4920 Van Nuys Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Vantage
1710 N Fuller Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
Halsted
18402 W Halsted St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
Studio Parc North
4225 Longridge Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
816 S. Park View
816 South Park View Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College