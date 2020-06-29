Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage hot tub

Gorgeous Apartment, Washer Dryer, Wood Flr - Property Id: 131078



1241 S. Crescent Heights Blvd Los Angeles CA 90035 (Near Pico )



Gorgeous 4 unit Building

UNFURNISHED Bright Spacious Rear Upper 1 Bed 1 Bath Apartment for lease

12 months lease required

Wood Floor Throughout

Washer Dryer in unit

Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher

High Ceilings

1 Car Garage Parking

Water and Trash included

will consider one small pet with additional deposit

Security deposit $2700 on approved credit



818 376 9102

