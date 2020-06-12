Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1238 South HOLT Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1238 South HOLT Avenue
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM
1 of 37
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1238 South HOLT Avenue
1238 South Holt Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
South Robertson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1238 South Holt Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90035
South Robertson
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
elevator
guest parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
guest parking
Gated, underground parking - 2 tandeum spots, #14 and #15. 2 guest parking spots: #10, #11.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1238 South HOLT Avenue have any available units?
1238 South HOLT Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1238 South HOLT Avenue have?
Some of 1238 South HOLT Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1238 South HOLT Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1238 South HOLT Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 South HOLT Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1238 South HOLT Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1238 South HOLT Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1238 South HOLT Avenue offers parking.
Does 1238 South HOLT Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 South HOLT Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 South HOLT Avenue have a pool?
No, 1238 South HOLT Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1238 South HOLT Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1238 South HOLT Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 South HOLT Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 South HOLT Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Westside Villas
2245 S Beverly Glen Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Wilshire Margot Apartments
10599 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
AVA Hollywood at La Pietra Place
6677 California Highway 2
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
East View
327 North Boylston Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College