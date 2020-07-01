All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 12120 La Maida St 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
12120 La Maida St 4
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:38 AM

12120 La Maida St 4

12120 La Maida Street · (213) 536-1527
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Valley Village
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12120 La Maida Street, Los Angeles, CA 91607
Valley Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 4 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
NoHo Townhouse NEW 3 bed, 3 bath w/Garage - Property Id: 121046

3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1500 sq. ft. of living space. BRAND NEW 2019 BUILD! Three-level townhouse with Central Air Conditioning, high-ceiling living-room, cozy fireplace in living area with wood flooring throughout. High-end kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops and imported mosaic back-splash, STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances: Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, dishwasher, AND washer/dryer in unit. Tenant also has a spacious 2-car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121046
Property Id 121046

(RLNE5860901)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12120 La Maida St 4 have any available units?
12120 La Maida St 4 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12120 La Maida St 4 have?
Some of 12120 La Maida St 4's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12120 La Maida St 4 currently offering any rent specials?
12120 La Maida St 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12120 La Maida St 4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12120 La Maida St 4 is pet friendly.
Does 12120 La Maida St 4 offer parking?
Yes, 12120 La Maida St 4 offers parking.
Does 12120 La Maida St 4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12120 La Maida St 4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12120 La Maida St 4 have a pool?
No, 12120 La Maida St 4 does not have a pool.
Does 12120 La Maida St 4 have accessible units?
No, 12120 La Maida St 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 12120 La Maida St 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12120 La Maida St 4 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12120 La Maida St 4?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Fiona
375 N La Cienega Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Piero
616 St Paul Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
1406 Martel
1406 North Martel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90046
The Verandas
21535 Roscoe Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91304
Citiview Terrace Apartments
5407 Colfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity