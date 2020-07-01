12120 La Maida St 4

Amenities
NoHo Townhouse NEW 3 bed, 3 bath w/Garage - Property Id: 121046
3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 1500 sq. ft. of living space. BRAND NEW 2019 BUILD! Three-level townhouse with Central Air Conditioning, high-ceiling living-room, cozy fireplace in living area with wood flooring throughout. High-end kitchen cabinets with granite counter-tops and imported mosaic back-splash, STAINLESS STEEL kitchen appliances: Refrigerator, Gas stove/oven, dishwasher, AND washer/dryer in unit. Tenant also has a spacious 2-car garage.
