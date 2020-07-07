All apartments in Los Angeles
12045 Hoffman Street
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

12045 Hoffman Street

12045 W Hoffman St · No Longer Available
Location

12045 W Hoffman St, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
garage
Located just north of Ventura Blvd. in a prime location of Studio City, this spacious, luxurious 3-bed 2.5-bath condominium is walking distance from tons of delicious restaurants, trendy & classy bars, shopping, farmers market, CBS Studios, and more. This gorgeous, Mediterranean-style unit exhibits impeccable lighting throughout - both natural and from recessed lights, hardwood flooring, washer/dryer, central A/C, walk-in closet, spacious patio, a fireplace, and 2 parking spaces. The kitchen has high-end appliances and the open layout that is ideal for entertaining. The building is secure with subterranean gated parking and a locked front gate that leads into a foyer with a gym and a beautiful courtyard. Come see this stunning property while it's still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12045 Hoffman Street have any available units?
12045 Hoffman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 12045 Hoffman Street have?
Some of 12045 Hoffman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12045 Hoffman Street currently offering any rent specials?
12045 Hoffman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12045 Hoffman Street pet-friendly?
No, 12045 Hoffman Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 12045 Hoffman Street offer parking?
Yes, 12045 Hoffman Street offers parking.
Does 12045 Hoffman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12045 Hoffman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12045 Hoffman Street have a pool?
No, 12045 Hoffman Street does not have a pool.
Does 12045 Hoffman Street have accessible units?
No, 12045 Hoffman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12045 Hoffman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12045 Hoffman Street has units with dishwashers.

