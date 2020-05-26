Rent Calculator
114 E 2nd St
114 E 2nd St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
114 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Historic Cultural
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Brand new detached casita in the exclusive gated community of Borello Ranch Estates.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 114 E 2nd St have any available units?
114 E 2nd St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 114 E 2nd St currently offering any rent specials?
114 E 2nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 E 2nd St pet-friendly?
No, 114 E 2nd St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 114 E 2nd St offer parking?
No, 114 E 2nd St does not offer parking.
Does 114 E 2nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 E 2nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 E 2nd St have a pool?
No, 114 E 2nd St does not have a pool.
Does 114 E 2nd St have accessible units?
No, 114 E 2nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 114 E 2nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 E 2nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 E 2nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 E 2nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
