Los Angeles, CA
112 South SYCAMORE Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

112 South SYCAMORE Avenue

112 South Sycamore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 South Sycamore Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-Wilshire

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For lease is this almost 1500 square foot, two bedroom, one bath home rich with original charm. From the newly polished hardwood floors, arched details and humongous French windows, 112 S. Sycamore has it all! This lower-level unit mixes modern amenities seamlessly with charming Spanish details. Large bedrooms include AC wall-units, ceiling fans and generous closet space. Unit also has in-unit washer/dryer hook ups. Street parking only and no pets allowed per the owner. Garage available to use for storage. Easy to show, available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue have any available units?
112 South SYCAMORE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue have?
Some of 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
112 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue offers parking.
Does 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue have a pool?
No, 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 112 South SYCAMORE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
