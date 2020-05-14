All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 110 DUDLEY Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
110 DUDLEY Avenue
Last updated October 22 2019 at 7:22 AM

110 DUDLEY Avenue

110 Dudley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

110 Dudley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Like a single-family home with a great private yard, this 2-bedroom townhome style apartment has just been entirely renovated. Modern, light and airy, with great indoor-outdoor flow.Located on a premier Venice Walk Street, 2 blocks to the boardwalk, a few short blocks to Rose and Main and just down the street from the famed Abbot Kinney. Many happening restaurants and local amenity are just around the corner. This private and secure building is well maintained and cared for with pride of ownership. Ample closets and great storage throughout.Easy to show and ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have any available units?
110 DUDLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have?
Some of 110 DUDLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 110 DUDLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
110 DUDLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 DUDLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 110 DUDLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 110 DUDLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 110 DUDLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 110 DUDLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 110 DUDLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 110 DUDLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 110 DUDLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alaya Hollywood
1714 N McCadden Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The 5550
5550 Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
The Brockman Lofts
530 W 7th St
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
THE LP by CLG
349 S La Fayette Park Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90057
MySuite Cara
1743 Butler Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vues on Gordon
1558 N Gordon St
Los Angeles, CA 90028

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College