110 DUDLEY Avenue

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Like a single-family home with a great private yard, this 2-bedroom townhome style apartment has just been entirely renovated. Modern, light and airy, with great indoor-outdoor flow.Located on a premier Venice Walk Street, 2 blocks to the boardwalk, a few short blocks to Rose and Main and just down the street from the famed Abbot Kinney. Many happening restaurants and local amenity are just around the corner. This private and secure building is well maintained and cared for with pride of ownership. Ample closets and great storage throughout.Easy to show and ready to go!