106 North CITRUS Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 8:16 AM
1 of 1
106 North CITRUS Avenue
106 North Citrus Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
106 North Citrus Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Greater Wilshire
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Great condition. Three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful hardwood floors; original features intact. Updated kitchen; family room with built-in desk and wet bar. Garage used as bonus room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 106 North CITRUS Avenue have any available units?
106 North CITRUS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 106 North CITRUS Avenue have?
Some of 106 North CITRUS Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 106 North CITRUS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
106 North CITRUS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 106 North CITRUS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 106 North CITRUS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 106 North CITRUS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 106 North CITRUS Avenue offers parking.
Does 106 North CITRUS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 106 North CITRUS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 106 North CITRUS Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 106 North CITRUS Avenue has a pool.
Does 106 North CITRUS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 106 North CITRUS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 106 North CITRUS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 106 North CITRUS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
