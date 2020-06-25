All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:13 AM

10366 EASTBORNE Avenue

10366 Eastborne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10366 Eastborne Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Westwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
microwave
Welcome to this 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom apartment in Westwood. Conveniently located minutes from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, UCLA, 405 or 10 FWY. Walk to the local Coffee Bean, Walgreens, Restaurants, or the Amazing Westfield Century City Shopping Mall that has it all. Unit includes: Central A/C and heat and private washer/dryer exclusive to the unit. The unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. If rented furnished, it will also include Wifi TV, Full kitchen with new kitchen appliances and silverware, a beautiful wooden dining set. Very Bright and Spacious. This is a detached duplex structure in the back of a single family home. It has a Private access entryway to the unit. The owner lives in the main house in the front. 1 covered parking spot in a gated/secured garage. A 2nd spot may be available. Garage has an elevator going up to the unit. The tenant will pay 30% of overall Water, Power, Sewer, Trash, and Gas costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

