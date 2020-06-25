10366 EASTBORNE Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated air conditioning elevator microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking garage internet access

Welcome to this 2 bedroom + 1 bathroom apartment in Westwood. Conveniently located minutes from Beverly Hills, Santa Monica, UCLA, 405 or 10 FWY. Walk to the local Coffee Bean, Walgreens, Restaurants, or the Amazing Westfield Century City Shopping Mall that has it all. Unit includes: Central A/C and heat and private washer/dryer exclusive to the unit. The unit can be rented furnished or unfurnished. If rented furnished, it will also include Wifi TV, Full kitchen with new kitchen appliances and silverware, a beautiful wooden dining set. Very Bright and Spacious. This is a detached duplex structure in the back of a single family home. It has a Private access entryway to the unit. The owner lives in the main house in the front. 1 covered parking spot in a gated/secured garage. A 2nd spot may be available. Garage has an elevator going up to the unit. The tenant will pay 30% of overall Water, Power, Sewer, Trash, and Gas costs.