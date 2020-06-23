All apartments in Los Angeles
1025 Wilmington Blvd

1025 North Wilmington Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1025 North Wilmington Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90744
Wilmington

Amenities

parking
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Description

Casa Serena Apartments with easy access to the 110 frwy, opened parking. Located close to schools & businessess.

Features

Gas Stove Water included Trash included Cable TV Townhouse Courtyard Parking-Open

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have any available units?
1025 Wilmington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have?
Some of 1025 Wilmington Blvd's amenities include parking, courtyard, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Wilmington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Wilmington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Wilmington Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Wilmington Blvd offers parking.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have a pool?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
