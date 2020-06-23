Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM
1 of 4
1025 Wilmington Blvd
1025 North Wilmington Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Amenities
parking
courtyard
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
Description
Casa Serena Apartments with easy access to the 110 frwy, opened parking. Located close to schools & businessess.
Features
Gas Stove Water included Trash included Cable TV Townhouse Courtyard Parking-Open
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have any available units?
1025 Wilmington Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have?
Some of 1025 Wilmington Blvd's amenities include parking, courtyard, and some paid utils.
Amenities section
.
Is 1025 Wilmington Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Wilmington Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Wilmington Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1025 Wilmington Blvd offers parking.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have a pool?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Wilmington Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1025 Wilmington Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
