Los Angeles County, CA
9628 E Naomi Avenue
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:05 AM

9628 E Naomi Avenue

9628 East Naomi Avenue · (626) 264-2908
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

9628 East Naomi Avenue, Los Angeles County, CA 91007
Arcadia

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3679 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
alarm system
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
eautiful PUD in Gated Community like new home in Arcadia with Temple city schools, 4 Bedrooms (1 down stairs) 4.5 Bathrooms + library+ loft. It features hardwood floors throughout. The house has elegant grand entrance with double door entry, formal living & dining room, large family room with open main kitchen and Chinese kitchen with Viking stove, granite counter tops, large center island, and a Built-in a sub Zero Refrigerator. Master bedroom with walk in closets. Large loft on second floor, dual zoned A/C system, alarm system. 3 Car Attach Garage, 9163 Sq. Ft. usable lot, Beautiful Backyard, Luxury, transparent and comfortable. The sunshine with a charming luster filled with a romantic atmosphere. Surrounding Schools, Banks, 99 Ranch Market, Restaurants, Post office, hospitals, shopping center..shopping will be more colorful.
For any questions please call Queenie Wang 626-264-2908

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9628 E Naomi Avenue have any available units?
9628 E Naomi Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9628 E Naomi Avenue have?
Some of 9628 E Naomi Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9628 E Naomi Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9628 E Naomi Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9628 E Naomi Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9628 E Naomi Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 9628 E Naomi Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9628 E Naomi Avenue offers parking.
Does 9628 E Naomi Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9628 E Naomi Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9628 E Naomi Avenue have a pool?
No, 9628 E Naomi Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 9628 E Naomi Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9628 E Naomi Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9628 E Naomi Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 9628 E Naomi Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9628 E Naomi Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9628 E Naomi Avenue has units with air conditioning.
