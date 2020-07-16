9628 E Naomi Avenue

Amenities

eautiful PUD in Gated Community like new home in Arcadia with Temple city schools, 4 Bedrooms (1 down stairs) 4.5 Bathrooms + library+ loft. It features hardwood floors throughout. The house has elegant grand entrance with double door entry, formal living & dining room, large family room with open main kitchen and Chinese kitchen with Viking stove, granite counter tops, large center island, and a Built-in a sub Zero Refrigerator. Master bedroom with walk in closets. Large loft on second floor, dual zoned A/C system, alarm system. 3 Car Attach Garage, 9163 Sq. Ft. usable lot, Beautiful Backyard, Luxury, transparent and comfortable. The sunshine with a charming luster filled with a romantic atmosphere. Surrounding Schools, Banks, 99 Ranch Market, Restaurants, Post office, hospitals, shopping center..shopping will be more colorful.

For any questions please call Queenie Wang 626-264-2908