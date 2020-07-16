843 AVE S CURSON

Amenities

Located in the heart of Miracle Mile, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse offers fresh refinished wood flooring throughout, large living room, formal dining room, powder room, updated kitchen and a laundry area. Upstairs is a large master suite with lots of closets, art deco tiled bathroom, and two spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom. Central A/C and heat, shared covered patio for outdoor seating, 2-car tandem parking in the driveway. Lots of windows creating a bright & welcoming home with unique characteristics amongst modern upgrades. You'll definitely feel like you're living in a private, single family home in the heart of a big city. 2 blocks to LACMA "Urban Lights," minutes to the Grove & Farmer's Market. Easy access to Beverly Hills, Westside and DTLA.