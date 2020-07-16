All apartments in Los Angeles County
843 AVE S CURSON
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:43 AM

843 AVE S CURSON

843 West Avenue S · (310) 345-6003
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

843 West Avenue S, Los Angeles County, CA 93550

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the heart of Miracle Mile, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse offers fresh refinished wood flooring throughout, large living room, formal dining room, powder room, updated kitchen and a laundry area. Upstairs is a large master suite with lots of closets, art deco tiled bathroom, and two spacious bedrooms and another full bathroom. Central A/C and heat, shared covered patio for outdoor seating, 2-car tandem parking in the driveway. Lots of windows creating a bright & welcoming home with unique characteristics amongst modern upgrades. You'll definitely feel like you're living in a private, single family home in the heart of a big city. 2 blocks to LACMA "Urban Lights," minutes to the Grove & Farmer's Market. Easy access to Beverly Hills, Westside and DTLA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 AVE S CURSON have any available units?
843 AVE S CURSON has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 843 AVE S CURSON have?
Some of 843 AVE S CURSON's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 AVE S CURSON currently offering any rent specials?
843 AVE S CURSON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 AVE S CURSON pet-friendly?
No, 843 AVE S CURSON is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 843 AVE S CURSON offer parking?
Yes, 843 AVE S CURSON offers parking.
Does 843 AVE S CURSON have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 AVE S CURSON does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 AVE S CURSON have a pool?
No, 843 AVE S CURSON does not have a pool.
Does 843 AVE S CURSON have accessible units?
No, 843 AVE S CURSON does not have accessible units.
Does 843 AVE S CURSON have units with dishwashers?
No, 843 AVE S CURSON does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 843 AVE S CURSON have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 843 AVE S CURSON has units with air conditioning.
