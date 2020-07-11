6831 Valley Circle Boulevard

Amenities

Wonderful 2 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths end unit townhouse with only one common wall, prime West Hills, west of Valley Circle Blvd, award wining Las Virgenes Schools. Located in the mid area of complex away from the street. On the first floor there are vaulted ceilings, wood floors, gracious Living Room with fireplace, several large windows bringing in lots of natural light, formal dining area and guest bathroom, a great room style kitchen with recessed lighting, breakfast area opens to a den area, which may be used as a family room or an office, leading to an enclosed beautiful private garden patio. Following the stairs to the second floor, you will find an over-sized master bedroom, with two large closets, vaulted ceiling, and en-suite bath. A generous size second bedroom, and a full size bath. Private and spacious patio between garage and kitchen which leads to the two car private garage. Convenient and spacious laundry area and hook ups in the garage. Amazing park like grounds with beautiful landscape, enjoy the large sparkling pool and spa. A short walk to nearby parks and beautiful trails. Hurry, this will not last!