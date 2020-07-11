All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
6831 Valley Circle Boulevard
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

6831 Valley Circle Boulevard

6831 Valley Circle Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6831 Valley Circle Boulevard, Los Angeles County, CA 91307

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
garage
hot tub
Wonderful 2 Bedrooms + 2.5 Baths end unit townhouse with only one common wall, prime West Hills, west of Valley Circle Blvd, award wining Las Virgenes Schools. Located in the mid area of complex away from the street. On the first floor there are vaulted ceilings, wood floors, gracious Living Room with fireplace, several large windows bringing in lots of natural light, formal dining area and guest bathroom, a great room style kitchen with recessed lighting, breakfast area opens to a den area, which may be used as a family room or an office, leading to an enclosed beautiful private garden patio. Following the stairs to the second floor, you will find an over-sized master bedroom, with two large closets, vaulted ceiling, and en-suite bath. A generous size second bedroom, and a full size bath. Private and spacious patio between garage and kitchen which leads to the two car private garage. Convenient and spacious laundry area and hook ups in the garage. Amazing park like grounds with beautiful landscape, enjoy the large sparkling pool and spa. A short walk to nearby parks and beautiful trails. Hurry, this will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard have any available units?
6831 Valley Circle Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard have?
Some of 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
6831 Valley Circle Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard offers parking.
Does 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard has a pool.
Does 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 6831 Valley Circle Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arpeggio Pasadena
325 Cordova St
Pasadena, CA 91101
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Los Arboles Apartments
11901 176th St
Artesia, CA 90701
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 BedroomsLos Angeles County 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons