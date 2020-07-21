6744 Julie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

do not miss this Lovely 2,432 sqft, 3+3 single story with panoramic views of San Fernando Valley. The house features a large living room with fireplace opening to dining room with beautiful views. good size bedrooms. The masterThe kitchen has new appliances opening on one side to the dining room with panoramic views and from the other side to cozy family room. Laudry room off of two car attached garage. The backyard has a sparkling pool and a large deck with awesome views. LAS VIRGINES School district. Do not miss this wonderful view home