All apartments in Los Angeles County
Find more places like 6744 Julie Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles County, CA
/
6744 Julie Lane
Last updated October 23 2019 at 3:07 PM

6744 Julie Lane

6744 Julie Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6744 Julie Lane, Los Angeles County, CA 91307

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
do not miss this Lovely 2,432 sqft, 3+3 single story with panoramic views of San Fernando Valley. The house features a large living room with fireplace opening to dining room with beautiful views. good size bedrooms. The masterThe kitchen has new appliances opening on one side to the dining room with panoramic views and from the other side to cozy family room. Laudry room off of two car attached garage. The backyard has a sparkling pool and a large deck with awesome views. LAS VIRGINES School district. Do not miss this wonderful view home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6744 Julie Lane have any available units?
6744 Julie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles County, CA.
What amenities does 6744 Julie Lane have?
Some of 6744 Julie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6744 Julie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6744 Julie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6744 Julie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6744 Julie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles County.
Does 6744 Julie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6744 Julie Lane offers parking.
Does 6744 Julie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6744 Julie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6744 Julie Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6744 Julie Lane has a pool.
Does 6744 Julie Lane have accessible units?
No, 6744 Julie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6744 Julie Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6744 Julie Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6744 Julie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6744 Julie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy
Long Beach, CA 90804
Elements 616 Coastal Apts
616 Esplanade
Redondo Beach, CA 90277
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
IMT 5700
5700 Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91411
Picasso Brentwood
12035 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles County 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLos Angeles County 2 Bedroom Apartments
Los Angeles County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
Thousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CASimi Valley, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CASun Village, CACastaic, CAStevenson Ranch, CAPalmdale, CAAlhambra, CAMonterey Park, CA
San Gabriel, CASan Marino, CASan Pasqual, CATemple City, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CAAltadena, CAWestlake Village, CAMalibu, CAMoorpark, CAAgoura Hills, CAOak Park, CACalabasas, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonCalifornia Institute of the Arts
College of the Canyons